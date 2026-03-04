EQS-Ad-hoc: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Grand City Properties S.A. publishes Consolidated Financial Report for Financial Year 2025



04-March-2026 / 03:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc Release pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. Grand City Properties S.A. publishes Consolidated Financial Report for Financial Year 2025 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, March 4, 2026. The board of directors of Grand City Properties S.A. ("Company") has resolved to publish the consolidated financial report for the financial year ended on December 31, 2025 on March 4, 2026, i.e. earlier than announced in the Company's previous communication.

Contact Michael Bar-Yosef

T: +352 28 77 87 86

E: info@grandcity.lu

www.grandcityproperties.com Important information: This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Grand City Properties S.A. and the persons acting together with Grand City Properties S.A.. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Grand City Properties S.A. and the persons acting together with Grand City Properties S.A. have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Grand City Properties S.A. or the persons acting together with Grand City Properties S.A.. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.



End of Inside Information



