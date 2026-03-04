

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved for the second straight month in February to the highest level in nearly seven years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 40.0 in February from 37.9 in January. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 38.2.



Further, this was the highest reading since April 2019, when it was 40.4.



The index for overall livelihood climbed by 2.9 points to 39.7, and the sub-index for willingness to buy durable goods increased to 33.9 from 30. 4.



Data showed that the index reflecting employment rose by 1.6 points to 44.0, and the income growth index improved to 42.5 from 42.0.



The latest survey was conducted on February 15 among 8,400 households.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News