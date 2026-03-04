

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - adidas AG (ADS.DE) on Wednesday said it has renewed the contract of Bjørn Gulden as Chief Executive Officer, extending his tenure through December 31, 2030. Gulden has been a member of the company's Executive Board and has led adidas as CEO since January 1, 2023.



The Supervisory Board also extended the contract of Michelle Robertson, who is responsible for Global Human Resources, People and Culture, through December 31, 2031.



Ahead of the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026, the Supervisory Board plans to nominate Nassef Sawiris for re-election to a further three-year term and intends to appoint him as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the meeting. He is set to succeed Thomas Rabe, whose term as Chairman will conclude at the end of the AGM.



In addition, the company will propose the re-election of Ian Gallienne, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, for another three-year term.



As a new member of the Supervisory Board, Mathias Döpfner, Chief Executive Officer of Axel Springer SE, will be proposed for election by shareholders.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News