

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Redrow PLC (BTDPF, BTDPY, BTRW.L), a British residential property developer, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Dean Banks as Group Chief Executive.



He will join Barratt Redrow from Ventia Pty Limited, where he has been serving as Group Chief Executive since 2021.



Dean Banks will succeed David Thomas, who has decided to retire. Thomas will continue as Group Chief Executive until Dean Banks joins Barratt Redrow in the final quarter of 2026 and then will remain with the Group until March 2027.



