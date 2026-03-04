Fastighets AB Balder: Balder's Norwegian joint venture company Anthon Eiendom has signed a Letter of Intent with Thon Gruppen

The owners of Anthon Eiendom AS and Thon Gruppen AS have entered a Letter of Intent and commenced exclusive negotiations. The intention is for Thon Gruppen AS to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Anthon Eiendom AS. The sellers are Fastighets AB Balder and the investment company Anthon B Nilsen AS.

Since it became known in October 2025 that the owners of Anthon Eiendom had decided to explore the possibility of a sale, the Norwegian brokerage firm Akershus Eiendom has been working to assess the level of interest.

The negotiations are expected to be concluded before the end of May 2026. Considering the ongoing negotiations, and for as long as the process continues, the parties do not wish to disclose any further details.

Anthon Eiendom's property portfolio comprises properties totalling 150,000 sq.m. in and around the Norwegian capital. Balder acquired 50 per cent of the Norwegian residential company Anthon Eiendom in autumn 2020 and has since increased its holding to 60 per cent.



For further information, please contact:

Annette Hofgaard, Group Chief Real Estate Officer, Thon Gruppen AS, +47 23 08 00 00, annette.hofgaard@thon.no

Peder Chr. Løvenskiold, CEO, Anthon Eiendom AS, +47 90 86 07 83, pcl@anthoneiendom.no

Eva Jonasson, Media relations, Balder, +46 31 10 79 44, eva.jonasson@balder.se

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 December 2025, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 228.6 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.