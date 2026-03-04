Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DM8U | ISIN: SE0017832488 | Ticker-Symbol: 28F0
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 08:01
5,998 Euro
-1,22 % -0,074
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0846,15411:11
6,1086,13611:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fastighets AB Balder: Balder's Norwegian joint venture company Anthon Eiendom has signed a Letter of Intent with Thon Gruppen

The owners of Anthon Eiendom AS and Thon Gruppen AS have entered a Letter of Intent and commenced exclusive negotiations. The intention is for Thon Gruppen AS to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Anthon Eiendom AS. The sellers are Fastighets AB Balder and the investment company Anthon B Nilsen AS.

Since it became known in October 2025 that the owners of Anthon Eiendom had decided to explore the possibility of a sale, the Norwegian brokerage firm Akershus Eiendom has been working to assess the level of interest.

The negotiations are expected to be concluded before the end of May 2026. Considering the ongoing negotiations, and for as long as the process continues, the parties do not wish to disclose any further details.

Anthon Eiendom's property portfolio comprises properties totalling 150,000 sq.m. in and around the Norwegian capital. Balder acquired 50 per cent of the Norwegian residential company Anthon Eiendom in autumn 2020 and has since increased its holding to 60 per cent.


For further information, please contact:
Annette Hofgaard, Group Chief Real Estate Officer, Thon Gruppen AS, +47 23 08 00 00, annette.hofgaard@thon.no
Peder Chr. Løvenskiold, CEO, Anthon Eiendom AS, +47 90 86 07 83, pcl@anthoneiendom.no
Eva Jonasson, Media relations, Balder, +46 31 10 79 44, eva.jonasson@balder.se

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 December 2025, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 228.6 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.