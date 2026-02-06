

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Fastighets AB Balder (BALDF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK1.770 billion, or SEK1.47 per share. This compares with SEK3.421 billion, or SEK2.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to SEK3.452 billion from SEK3.333 billion last year.



Fastighets AB Balder earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.770 Bln. vs. SEK3.421 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.47 vs. SEK2.13 last year. -Revenue: SEK3.452 Bln vs. SEK3.333 Bln last year.



