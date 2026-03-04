On 3 March 2026, certain primary insiders of Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN") have, in total, exercised 725,019 vested options granted under the Company's ordinary long-term investment plan in accordance with its vesting schedule at an exercise price of NOK 44.11 per option, and sold a corresponding number of shares in Hafnia in the market in a joint sale through a broker.

The exercised options have been settled by the Company by transfer of treasury shares. Following the transfer, the Company holds 12,843,201 treasury shares.

For more information see the attached mandatory notifications of trade.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

