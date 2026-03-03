Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
WKN: A2AEE0 | ISIN: CA71678F1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 23:12 Uhr
Petrus Resources Ltd.: Petrus Resources Declares Monthly Dividend for March 2026

CALGARY, Alberta, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2026. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")
Petrus' DRIP enables eligible shareholders to reinvest all or part of their cash dividends into additional common shares of the Company. Participation in the DRIP is optional. Eligible shareholders who elect to reinvest their cash dividends under the DRIP will receive common shares issued from treasury at a discount of 3% from the market price of the common shares.

To participate in the DRIP, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") before 4:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on the 5th business day immediately preceding a dividend record date. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their broker or other nominee through which their Common Shares are held to determine their eligibility and provide appropriate enrollment instructions. Participation by shareholders that are not resident in Canada may be restricted.

A complete copy of the DRIP is available on the Company's website at www.petrusresources.com and on Odyssey's website at https://odysseytrust.com/faq/. A copy of the enrollment form for use by registered shareholders is available on Odyssey's website at https://odysseytrust.com/faq/. For further information regarding the DRIP, please contact Odyssey at 1-888-290-1175 (Toll free in North America) or 1-587-885-0960.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
