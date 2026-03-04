

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in February, defying expectations for a decrease, the Federal Statistical Office reported Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in February, the same as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1 percent decline.



Inflation based on housing and energy moderated from 0.8 to 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price decline in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent. Similarly, transport charges declined at a slower pace of 1.8 percent versus 2.0 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent, marking the quickest increase in a year, driven by higher costs for housing rentals and air transport. Economists were looking for a 0.5 percent rise.



