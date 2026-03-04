

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iran has attacked two U.S. targets in the Middle East Tuesday, news reports say.



Fire was reported near the U.S. consulate building in Dubai, which came under an Iranian drone attack.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the incident, and said that a drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building and then set off a fire in that place. All personnel at the diplomatic mission are accounted for.



'As you're aware, we began drawing down personnel from our diplomatic facilities in advance of this. In the cases, for example, of Beirut, we basically drew down to a bare bones, as well as in Baghdad and in Erbil and in a couple other posts as well. So we've been very fortunate, obviously. But our embassies and our diplomatic facilities are under direct attack from a terrorist regime,' he told reporters Tuesday night.



Rubio added that the U.S. Central Command, in joint operations, is carrying out a systematic destruction of Iran's missile belt, missile launchers, their ability to make these, as well as the destruction of their navy. 'From what I've been told by the Department of War (Defense), everything is on or ahead of schedule and proceeding on these objectives. We have every confidence in the world that these objectives will be achieved'.



Qatar's Ministry of Defense said Iran launched two ballistic missiles targeting the U.S. air base at Al Udaida in Qatar.



While one of them was intercepted by Qatar's air defense systems, the other hit the biggest American base in the region.



