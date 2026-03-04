Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce that its boutique breakfast brand, Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks"), has signed a franchise agreement and secured a real-estate location for the City of Vaughan, Ontario. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch, and anticipates opening this location in summer 2026.





"Ontario continues to be a growth province for Yolks, and the city of Vaughan is an ideal fit for the brand's chef-driven breakfast, brunch and lunch offering," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "This signed franchise and real-estate agreement reflects the continued strength of our asset-light franchising model and disciplined site-selection approach - prioritizing quality real estate that supports consistent daily demand, attractive unit economics, and long-term brand performance."

"As one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing segments in the restaurant industry, breakfast continues to gain momentum. Yolks has built strong national traction with franchise agreements already in place across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, supported by a growing pipeline of experienced operators and engaged landlords seeking proven, high-performing breakfast concepts. We believe the Vaughan location is another meaningful step as we continue to scale Yolks responsibly and build density in high-quality markets."

This announcement builds on Yolks' ongoing expansion activity, including the brand's recent milestone of opening its first Quebec location in Montreal. This new location will be the third Ontario location as part of a broader plan for twenty-five contractually committed Yolks locations across the province.





"With 61 units under area development across key Canadian provinces, Yolks is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead. These openings contribute to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating our brands development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.





About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.



Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

