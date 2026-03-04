Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced a strategic go-to-market relationship with RSM US LLP ("RSM"), the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services to the middle market. The relationship is designed to expand the delivery of industry-specific, Microsoft-based solutions to nonprofit organizations and local governments at scale.

This collaboration reflects Sylogist's commitment to an ecosystem-led strategy that helps clients across North America improve operations, boost operational efficiency and deliver business impact. RSM is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud with deep expertise across AI, cloud, data and business applications. With extensive public sector experience, RSM brings strategic insight and industry leadership to the relationship.

This relationship supports Sylogist's partner-led growth strategy and enhances the Company's ability to scale delivery capacity and expand pipeline coverage across priority nonprofit and government markets. Together with Sylogist's purpose-built software, RSM is helping set a new standard for secure, compliant and scalable solutions that enable nonprofits, education institutions, and local governments to modernize operations at scale.

"RSM's deep Microsoft platform expertise and proven experience in the nonprofit and local government sectors will accelerate the adoption of Sylogist products in these sectors," said Mark Sutton, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Sylogist. "This alliance underscores Sylogist's commitment to a reseller-led approach and together, we are well positioned to help organizations adopt modern, cloud-based solutions that are purpose-built for their unique needs."

"At RSM, we help nonprofits and government agencies modernize complex operations through secure, technology-driven transformation," said Bob Kanzler, Principal, RSM Consulting Business Applications Microsoft Dynamics practice. "Sylogist is a recognized leader in this sector, and together we deliver scalable, industry-specific solutions that address complex operational and regulatory demands. We are setting a new standard for how nonprofit and public sector organizations leverage modern cloud technology to drive sustainable impact."

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as will, expect, believe, may, ensure, remains or continue, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made with respect to accelerating the adoption of Sylogist products in the nonprofit and local government sectors, and enhancing the Company's ability to scale delivery capacity and expand pipeline coverage across priority nonprofit and government markets. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

