

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Portuguese electric utility company EDP Group's shares were gaining around 0.6 percent in Lisbon on Wednesday, and shares of its Spanish renewable energy subsidiary EDP Renováveis were gaining around 1.3%.



Both companies last week reported a profit in their fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with growth in revenues.



In its fourth quarter, EDP recorded net profit attributable to Shareholders of 198 million euros, compared to loss of 282 million euros last year.



Recurring net profit was 306 million euros, up from 298 million euros a year ago. Recurring EBITDA improved to 1.29 billion euros from 1.07 billion euros last year.



EDP's revenues edged up to 4.163 billion euros from prior year's 4.146 billion euros.



For EDP Renováveis, fourth-quarter attributable net profit was 109 million euros, compared to loss of 766 million euros last year.



Recurring net profit was 142 million euros, compared to 11 million euros a year ago. Recurring EBITDA climbed to 569 million euros from 389 million euros a year earlier.



EDP Renováveis' revenues grew to 676 million euros from last year's 589 million euros.



In Lisbon, EDP shares were trading at 4.2780 euros, up 0.56%, and EDP Renováveis shares were trading at 12.73 euros, up 1.27%.



