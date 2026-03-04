

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped slightly in January, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to seasonally adjusted 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased by 184,000 from December. Compared to last year, unemployment fell 273,000 to 10.77 million.



There were 2.352 million young unemployed persons in January, which was down by 27,000 from December. The youth unemployment rate decreased to 14.8 percent from 15.0 percent in December.



Data showed that the unemployment rate in the EU27 came in at 5.8 percent compared to 5.9 percent in December.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News