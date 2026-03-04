With its new RH850-supported compiler, TASKING now provides a seamless environment that enables truly holistic development for the automotive and industrial industry

TASKING, a global leader in high-performance embedded software development tools, today launched a performance upgraded compiler supporting the Renesas RH850/U2x microcontroller (MCU) family, including the new RH850/U2C series. The updated compiler combined with TASKING's debug and test tools offers automotive and industrial developers the only truly seamless and integrated compile, debug and test solution for the RH850 architecture. TASKING will showcase the capabilities of the compiler and the integrated toolchain through a live technical demo on the Renesas RH850/U2C at Embedded World in Nuremberg March 10-12 (Booth 4-150, Hall 4).

Development teams have traditionally been forced to manage fragmented toolchains from multiple vendors when working across MCU architectures. With the release of this high-performance compiler for the RH850 and its integrated debug and test toolchain, TASKING now supports all major automotive architectures, including TriCore, Arm, RISC-V, within a single, TÜV functional safety and cybersecurity certified trusted environment.

"This truly holistic offering for the RH850 family addresses a critical market need for streamlined vendor management, operational efficiency and time to market," said Frank Krämer, Director Microcontroller Partnerships at TASKING. "With our modernized compiler and the availability of an integrated compile, debug and test toolchain supporting RH850, automotive and industrial developers can fill any gaps they may have in their toolchain with a single integrated system from one vendor. With TASKING, they can confidently and efficiently move between architectures and never leave their trusted and established tool environment."

"TASKING is an established and trusted partner to Renesas and our mutual customers across the automotive and industrial industries," addedSandra Stehr, Senior Manager, Ecosystem infrastructure of MCU Div., High Performance Computing, Renesas. "With these performance upgrades to TASKING's compiler support across the RH850 family, we're confident that developers have one of the highest performing tools they need to maximize the full potential of our latest silicon."

Currently in pre-release, the TASKING RH850 Compiler will be available to selected customers in April ahead of its public rollout in Q2. It supports the established RH850/U2x MCU family with full TÜV functional-safety and cybersecurity certification, and as well as its future RH850 product roadmap.

TASKING RH850 Debug and Test tools are available now.

Experience the Holistic RH850 Development Solution at Embedded World 2026

TASKING will feature its Holistic RH850 Development Solution in Booth 4-150 Hall 4 at Embedded World March 10-12 in Nuremberg. For more information, visit https://www.tasking.com/events/ew26/

About TASKING

TASKING is a leading provider of embedded software development tools that compile, debug and test. These tools enable embedded software engineers to develop reliable, high-performance applications for a safer future. Founded in 1977, TASKING is committed to expanding its portfolio to deliver a single-supplier, certifiable toolchain. As a trusted partner focused on customer need, expertise and a commitment to sustainability, TASKING and its integrated toolchain accelerates the software development lifecycle for safety and security critical applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, robotics and others.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

