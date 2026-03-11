First open end-to-end electronics development platform unites device exploration, model-based system development, device lifecycle management and early concept validation in one unified cloud environment.

Model-based evaluation optimization technology instantly recommends MCUs based on overall system design context.

Integrates RA MCUs with e² studio, SDKs and the Renesas toolchain.

Live demonstration at embedded world 2026 in Nuremberg (Hall 4, Stand 305 Hall 1, Stand 234).

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the general availability of Renesas 365, Powered by Altium, an intelligent, model-based platform that integrates device exploration, model-based system development and early concept validation on a single unified platform. Built on a cloud environment, Renesas 365 is an industry-first platform designed to bring silicon and systems together across an open ecosystem at scale.

In modern embedded design, engineers often struggle with disconnected workflows, manual component searches and limited system-level awareness. Renesas 365 directly addresses such challenges by connecting previously isolated tools such as embedded software files, datasheets and application notes into a streamlined, cloud-managed platform. With Renesas 365, engineering teams can collaboratively explore architectures, co-develop hardware and software and make system-level design decisions backed by real-time insights.

Following its concept introduction, Renesas is now launching the first phase of Renesas 365 by integrating over 550 variants of the RA family of microcontrollers (MCUs), an industry-leading Arm-based MCU portfolio together with a full suite of development tools.

Using model-based evaluation and optimization technology, engineers can now rely on Renesas 365 as an intelligent design environment that actively assists with selecting the right MCU based on full system requirements. Rather than filtering datasheets in isolation, engineers receive guided recommendations informed by pin usage, peripherals, timing, power and how devices align with system building blocks. This means tasks that typically take an engineer an hour reviewing data sheets and tool requirements can now be accomplished in minutes, dramatically reducing evaluation time. This system-level intelligence accelerates design convergence, minimizes downstream rework and enables faster time to market while supporting more robust, efficient and cost-effective embedded designs.

"The general availability of Renesas 365 marks a pivotal milestone in realizing Renesas' Digitalization Vision," said Gaurang Shah?, Vice President and General Manager of Embedded Processing at Renesas. "By delivering the first phase of an intelligent design environment that supports early-stage development, we are laying the groundwork for the next phase, where hardware and software subsystem elements will be maintained within Renesas 365. This helps our customers build, scale and sustain next-generation software-defined products faster and at lower cost."

Together with the e² studio integrated development environment (IDE), Flexible Software Package (FSP) and smart documentation, engineers can leverage integrated design workflows specifically created for RA MCU devices, including sensing, power management and compiler support.

Key features of Renesas 365 include:

Model-based component and system exploration, discovery and selection

Digital continuity across systems, hardware and software workflows

AI-assisted guidance on design constraints, resource management, and error resolution

Over-the-air (OTA) device management for RA MCUs

Existing customers can link their current projects in e² studio with Renesas 365 and start using the platform immediately, while developers starting a new project are guided through system-level component and solution discovery to identify compatible devices and evaluate feasibility. This system-level context awareness significantly accelerates early-stage development and reduces iterations.

Digitally Connected Hardware and Software Configurations

As engineers make modifications to their system, the platform automatically records iterations and connects them with system-level design elements so teams can revisit any previous hardware and software configurations. With a context-aware smart system, Renesas 365 helps identify resource or design constraints, suggests resolutions and assists teams to make design decisions with fewer iterations and confidence. Moreover, Renesas 365 lets customers manage and update RA-based devices even after initial design through an integrated over-the-air (OTA) capability.

An Open Platform Built for Flexibility

Renesas 365 is an open, scalable platform that mirrors how electronic systems are developed in the real world. Developers have the option to incorporate third-party components, sensors and partner tools directly into their system designs. This open approach allows teams to evaluate tradeoffs and consider mixed vendor architectures to customize solutions with integrated system-level context.

Growing the Renesas 365 Ecosystem

Now under development, the next phase of Renesas 365 will pave the way for completed subsystem building blocks to be modeled as platform-maintained components. As part of this effort, more Renesas product families will be supported, and the component ecosystem will include more third-party devices. Subsystem components such as peripheral configuration, power management and software will be automatically defined, maintained and validated for compatibility. With these customizable building blocks, customers will accelerate time to market, reduce engineering effort, and gain access to cutting-edge technologies.

Renesas will showcase Renesas 365 at embedded world 2026 in Nuremberg in two separate locations.

Renesas 365 Booth (Hall 4, Stand 305/4-305): Dedicated to the Renesas 365 solution, Booth 4-305 will feature live demonstrations on integrated RA workflows, model-based system exploration and intelligent validation.

Renesas Booth (Hall 1, Stand 234/1-234): Showcasing products across Renesas' comprehensive portfolio of leading-edge semiconductor solutions with presentations and demos.

Availability

Renesas 365 is now available for new and existing RA developers. For more information, visit www.renesas.com/en/renesas365

