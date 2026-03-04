Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Bath & Body Works Drives progress on the Consumer First Formula across innovation, brand elevation, and marketplace expansion and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Guidance

Delivers Q4 net sales and earnings per share results above guidance

Fourth quarter net sales of $2.7 billion, down 2%. Earnings per diluted share of $1.99; Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.05

Provides full-year 2026 guidance of net sales down 4.5% to down 2.5%, earnings per diluted share of $3.00 to $3.25; and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.40 to $2.65



COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results.

Daniel Heaf, chief executive officer of Bath & Body Works, commented, "Our fourth quarter results exceeded the guidance we provided. Since launching the Consumer First Formula in the third quarter, we have moved with urgency to accelerate innovation in our hero categories, refresh and modernize our brand, expand distribution, and simplify our operating model. The earlier-than-planned launch on Amazon and the rollout of our new brand identity are clear examples of our team's focused execution."

Heaf continued, "We are making progress, but transformations of this scale take time. We are undertaking a comprehensive, end-to-end evolution of our business - building a Bath & Body Works that is more innovative, more relevant, and easier to shop. This work lays the foundation for sustained, long-term growth as we reposition the company from a specialty retailer to a premier global brand."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

The company reported net sales of $2,724 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2026, a decrease of 2% compared to net sales of $2,788 million for the quarter ended February 1, 2025.

Earnings per diluted share were $1.99 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.09 last year. Fourth quarter operating income was $599 million compared to $678 million last year, and net income was $403 million compared to $453 million last year.

Reported fourth quarter 2025 results included pre-tax costs of $15 million ($12 million after tax) associated with business transformation activities. Excluding this item, adjusted earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.05, adjusted operating income was $614 million and adjusted net income was $415 million.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the adjusted items.

Full-Year 2025 Results

The company reported net sales of $7,291 million for the year ended January 31, 2026, a decrease of 0.2% compared to net sales of $7,307 million for the year ended February 1, 2025.

Earnings per diluted share were $3.11 for the year, compared to $3.61 in 2024. Full-year operating income was $1,126 million compared to $1,266 million last year, and net income was $649 million compared to $798 million last year. In fiscal 2025, the company repurchased 15.1 million shares of common stock for $400 million.

Reported full-year 2025 results included pre-tax costs of $15 million ($14 million after tax) associated with the transition of certain members of the leadership team, an $8 million pre-tax gain ($6 million after tax) associated with the sale of a non-core asset and pre-tax costs of $15 million ($12 million after tax) associated with business transformation activities.

Reported full-year 2024 results include a $39 million pre-tax gain ($25 million after tax) related to the sales of certain Easton investments and a $44 million tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.

Excluding these items, adjusted full-year earnings per diluted share was $3.21 in 2025 compared to $3.29 last year, adjusted full-year operating income of $1,156 million compared to $1,266 million last year and adjusted full-year net income was $669 million in 2025 compared to $729 million last year.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the adjusted items.

2026 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, the company is forecasting net sales to decline between 4.5% to 2.5% compared to $7,291 million in fiscal 2025. Full-year 2026 earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $3.00 and $3.25 compared to $3.11 in fiscal 2025. The company's full-year outlook includes the interest savings from the redemption of the remaining $284 million outstanding notional of our January 2027 bonds. There are no share repurchases assumed in our outlook. In fiscal 2026, we expect to generate free cash flow of approximately $600 million.

We expect that our 2026 results will include an $88 million pre-tax gain ($65 million after tax) related to cash proceeds received, net of legal fees, for a favorable settlement of payment card interchange fee litigation, a $62 million tax benefit associated with the resolution of certain tax matters, and a $9 million pre-tax loss ($7 million after tax) associated with the anticipated redemption of our January 2027 bonds.

Excluding these items, forecasted adjusted earnings per diluted share for the full-year 2026 is expected to be between $2.40 and $2.65, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $3.21 in full-year 2025.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company is forecasting net sales to decline between 6% to 4% compared to $1,424 million in the first quarter of 2025. First quarter 2026 earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.84 and $0.90 compared to $0.49 in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding the items referenced above, forecasted adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be between $0.24 and $0.30, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.49 in the first quarter of 2025.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of our guidance-to-adjusted guidance, including a description of the adjusted items.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales - 2,724 - 2,788 - 7,291 - 7,307 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (1,480 - (1,487 - (4,102 - (4,073 - Gross Profit 1,244 1,301 3,189 3,234 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (645 - (623 - (2,063 - (1,968 - Operating Income 599 678 1,126 1,266 Interest Expense (68 - (76 - (276 - (312 - Other Income, Net 7 10 32 74 Income Before Income Taxes 538 612 882 1,028 Provision for Income Taxes (135 - (159 - (233 - (230 - Net Income - 403 - 453 - 649 - 798 Net Income Per Diluted Share - 1.99 - 2.09 - 3.11 - 3.61 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 203 217 209 221

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

January 31,

2026 February 1,

2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents - 953 - 674 Accounts Receivable, Net 180 205 Inventories 699 734 Easton Assets Held for Sale 81 96 Other 106 114 Total Current Assets 2,019 1,823 Property and Equipment, Net 1,127 1,127 Operating Lease Assets 941 949 Goodwill 628 628 Trade Name 165 165 Deferred Income Taxes 112 130 Other Assets 77 50 Total Assets - 5,069 - 4,872 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable - 465 - 338 Accrued Expenses and Other 579 584 Current Debt 280 - Current Operating Lease Liabilities 195 192 Income Taxes 72 117 Total Current Liabilities 1,591 1,231 Deferred Income Taxes 65 24 Long-term Debt 3,612 3,884 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 867 883 Other Long-term Liabilities 213 233 Total Equity (Deficit) (1,279 - (1,383 - Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) - 5,069 - 4,872

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

Full-Year 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net Income - 649 - 798 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Long-lived Assets 254 282 Share-based Compensation Expense 31 40 Gain on Sale of Non-core Asset (8 - - Gain on Sales of Easton Investments - (39 - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - 10 Deferred Income Taxes 63 (112 - Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 25 18 Inventories 37 (26 - Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other 111 (50 - Income Taxes Payable (57 - (23 - Other Assets and Liabilities (3 - (12 - Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities - 1,102 - 886 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures - (237 - - (226 - Proceeds from Sale of Non-core Asset 9 - Proceeds from Sales of Easton Investments, Net of Fees Paid - 40 Other Investing Activities 1 24 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities - (227 - - (162 - Financing Activities: Payments for Long-term Debt - - - (522 - Repurchases of Common Stock (401 - (401 - Dividends Paid (167 - (177 - Payments of Finance Lease Obligations (14 - (17 - Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards (8 - (16 - Other Financing Activities (9 - 1 Net Cash Used for Financing Activities - (599 - - (1,132 - Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents - 3 - (2 - Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 279 (410 - Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year 674 1,084 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year - 953 - 674

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

Fourth Quarter 2025

Total Sales (In millions): Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Stores - U.S. and Canada (a) - 2,054 - 2,109 (2.6 %) - 5,582 - 5,534 0.9 - Direct - U.S. and Canada 579 595 (2.5 %) 1,395 1,474 (5.4 %) International (b) 91 84 8.6 - 314 299 4.9 - Total Bath & Body Works - 2,724 - 2,788 (2.3 %) - 7,291 - 7,307 (0.2 %)

________________

(a) Results include fulfilled buy online-pick up in store orders.

(b) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Total Company-operated Stores: Stores Stores 2/1/2025 Opened Closed 1/31/2026 United States 1,782 94 (62 - 1,814 Canada 113 - - 113 Total Bath & Body Works 1,895 94 (62 - 1,927

Total Partner-operated Stores: Stores Stores 2/1/2025 Opened Closed 1/31/2026 International 494 70 (28 - 536 International - Travel Retail 35 4 (2 - 37 Total International (a) 529 74 (30 - 573

________________

(a) Includes store locations only and does not include kiosks, shop-in-shops, gondola or beauty counter locations.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Reported Operating Income - 599 - 678 - 1,126 - 1,266 Business Transformation Activities 15 - 15 - Leadership Transition Costs - - 15 - Adjusted Operating Income - 614 - 678 - 1,156 - 1,266 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reported Net Income - 403 - 453 - 649 - 798 Business Transformation Activities 15 - 15 - Leadership Transition Costs - - 15 - Gain on Sale of Non-core Asset - - (8 - - Gain on Sales of Easton Investments - - - (39 - Tax Effect of Adjustments (3 - - (2 - 14 Tax Benefit from Valuation Allowance Release - - - (44 - Adjusted Net Income - 415 - 453 - 669 - 729 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share - 1.99 - 2.09 - 3.11 - 3.61 Business Transformation Activities 0.07 - 0.07 - Leadership Transition Costs - - 0.07 - Gain on Sale of Non-core Asset - - (0.04 - - Gain on Sales of Easton Investments - - - (0.18 - Tax Effect of Adjustments (0.01 - - (0.01 - 0.06 Tax Benefit from Valuation Allowance Release - - - (0.20 - Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share - 2.05 - 2.09 - 3.21 - 3.29

See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. FORECASTED ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) First Quarter Full-Year 2026 2026 Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income Per Diluted Share to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Low High Low High Forecasted Net Income Per Diluted Share - 0.84 - 0.90 - 3.00 - 3.25 Interchange Fee Settlement (0.43 - (0.43 - (0.43 - (0.43 - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Tax Effect of Adjustments 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Tax Benefit from the Resolution of Certain Tax Matters (0.31 - (0.31 - (0.31 - (0.31 - Forecasted Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share - 0.24 - 0.30 - 2.40 - 2.65 Full-Year 2026 Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities - 870 Forecasted Capital Expenditures (270 - Forecasted Free Cash Flow - 600

See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The adjusted financial information should not be construed as an alternative to the results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the company's definitions of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the operations of the company because the adjusted items are not indicative of the company's ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The adjusted financial information should be read in conjunction with the company's historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The "Adjusted Financial Information" provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2025

In the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted results exclude the following:

Aggregate pre-tax costs of $15 million ($12 million net of tax of $3 million), primarily included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, resulting from business transformation activities in connection with the Consumer First Formula. These costs primarily related to severance benefits.



In the third quarter of 2025, adjusted results exclude the following:

An $8 million pre-tax gain ($6 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, net, related to the sale of a non-core asset.



In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted results exclude the following:

Aggregate pre-tax costs of $15 million ($14 million net of tax of $1 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, due to the transition of certain members of the leadership team, primarily related to severance benefits.



There were no adjustments to results in the first quarter of 2025.

Fiscal 2024

There were no adjustments to results in the first, third or fourth quarters of 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, adjusted results exclude the following:

A $39 million aggregate pre-tax gain ($25 million net of tax of $14 million), included in other income, net, related to the sales of certain Easton investments; and

A $44 million tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.

The "Forecasted Adjusted Financial Information" provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2026

The 2026 forecasted adjusted results exclude the following items, which we expect to recognize in the first quarter of fiscal 2026:

An $88 million pre-tax gain ($65 million net of tax of $23 million), which will be included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, related to cash proceeds received, net of legal fees, for a favorable settlement of payment card interchange fee litigation;

A $9 million pre-tax loss ($7 million net of tax of $2 million), which will be included in other income, net, associated with the anticipated early extinguishment of outstanding notes; and

A $62 million tax benefit associated with the resolution of certain tax matters.



Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is defined as Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less our Forecasted Capital Expenditures. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe is useful to analyze our anticipated ability to generate cash. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other GAAP financial measures.