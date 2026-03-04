

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $403 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $453 million, or $2.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bath & Body Works, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $2.724 billion from $2.788 billion last year.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $403 Mln. vs. $453 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.99 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.724 Bln vs. $2.788 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.24 To $ 0.30



