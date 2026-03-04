

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY), an aluminum production company, Wednesday announced that it has initiated the controlled shutdown of its Qatalum smelter on March 3 and is expected to be completed by March end.



The decision to shut down was made after the company's gas supplier informed it of a forthcoming suspension of its gas supply.



A full restart could take six to twelve months, but it is not known when the plant can potentially restart if fully closed, the company said in a statement.



Qatalum is a 50/50 joint venture owned by Hydro and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company and is fully integrated with a smelter, cast house, carbon plant and a dedicated gas fired power plant.



On Tuesday, NHYDY shares closed at $9.25, down 2.84% on the OTC markets.



