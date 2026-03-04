Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 7lB0) (OTCQB: QNICF) ("QNI" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.00 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and development activities on projects, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Units will also be offered to existing shareholders under British Columbia Instrument 45-534 - Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders, and equivalent provisions of applicable securities laws in other jurisdictions of Canada (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption").

In order to be eligible to participate only those shareholders who hold shares of the Company as at March 3, 2026 (the "Record Date") can participate. Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the Record Date is not permitted to participate in the Offering. Existing shareholders who are interested in participating in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set out in this press release. The Offering is on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are conditions and restrictions when relying upon the Existing Shareholder Exemption; namely, the subscriber must: a) be a shareholder of the Company on the Record Date (and still is a shareholder); b) be purchasing the units as a principal, that is, for their own account and not for any other party; and c) may not purchase more than $15,000 value of securities from the Company in any 12-month period, unless they have first received suitability advice from a registered investment dealer, and, in this case, subscribers will be asked to confirm the registered investment dealer's identity and employer.

The Offering is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other required regulatory approvals. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies.

About Québec Nickel Corp.

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Au-Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in North America. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286212

Source: Quebec Nickel Corp