Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 7lB) (OTCQB: QNICF) ("QNI" or the "Company" ) announces that it has entered into certain marketing and media services agreements intended to support investor awareness and communications initiatives.

The Company has entered into a digital marketing consulting agreement dated March 10, 2026, with SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. ("SMARTIR"), an arm's length service provider based in the United Kingdom. Under the agreement, SMARTIR will oversee and direct digital marketing and investor awareness services for the Company, including content creation, social media distribution, email marketing campaigns, website development support, investor webinars and related services.

The SMARTIR engagement is structured as a service package with compensation consisting of a one-time website redesign fee of CAD $30,000 and monthly service fees of CAD $20,000 over a six-month commitment period. No securities will be issued as compensation under the agreement. Britanny Carter, CEO of SMARTIR, and its principals do not currently own any securities of the Company. SMARTIR can be contacted at info@smartirmarketing.com or (213) 444-3915.

The Company has also entered into a client services agreement with Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd trading as Mining.com.au ("Mining.com.au"), an arm's length media and content marketing service provider based in Australia. Under the agreement, Mining.com.au will provide media and content marketing services, including unlimited coverage of newsworthy company announcements, unlimited video interviews and up to four featured editorials per year.

The Mining.com.au agreement commences on March 15, 2026, and has an initial term of twelve (12) months with a subscription fee of CAD $7,250 per month. The agreement is conditional upon completion of the Company's acquisition of the Ecru Property located in Nevada and may be terminated if such acquisition does not proceed. No securities will be issued as compensation under the agreement. Christopher Norris (christopher@mining.com.au) of Mining.com.au and its principals do not currently own any securities of the Company.

The Company believes these engagements will assist in strengthening its communications profile and broadening investor awareness as it advances its corporate objectives.

About Québec Nickel Corp.

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Au-Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in North America. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288208

Source: Quebec Nickel Corp