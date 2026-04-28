KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Quebec Nickel Corp. has changed its name to Aurbis Resources Corp., following the strategic acquisition of the Ecru Gold Project.

Ecru is located in Nevada and is adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez and Pipeline mining Complexes.

The Robertson Gold Discovery (Nevada Gold Mines) is less than 2 km from the Ecru project.

Aurbis embraces a global, multifaceted view of mineral exploration and has reimagined, rebranded, and refocused to deliver success. We are driven by discovery and growth, and our project complements this vision. Our portfolio will grow with the Company.

Backed by Geology. Built for Growth

- Johan Lambrechts (CEO)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (Aurbis, AURR or the Company) is excited to inform the market that it has changed its name from Quebec Nickel Corp. to Aurbis Resources Corp., accompanied by a change in the trading symbol to "AURR". Holders of share and warrant certificates in the Company's prior name do not need to take any action as a result of the Name and Symbol Change. The CUSIP of common shares of the Company will be changed to 051534105 (ISIN: CA0515341059).

The name change is part of a complete rebranding and refocusing of the Company, following the acquisition of the Ecru Gold project in Nevada.

The name Aurbis has the Latin word for "the known world", "Orbis," at its root, with "Au" replacing "O" to indicate the focus on gold. Gold represents prosperity and growth, which aligns with our vision to advance the Company through discovery. Aurbis, therefore, translates to a golden world, which we see as a beacon towards a brighter future through discipline, hard work and discovery.

"Ecru is like a nugget found in an old prospector's patch. We couldn't believe what we found." (CEO)

Aurbis will employ exploration science and modern technology to discover Ecru's secrets and has also appointed experienced geologist Mr Richard Dufresne to its Board.

The Ecru Acquisition

The Ecru Property is located within the Cortez Gold Camp, one of Nevada's most prolific gold-producing regions, and lies directly northeast and adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Robertson Deposit. The property is positioned along major regional structural corridors, including the Cortez Fault system and the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, both of which are associated with significant gold endowment in the district.

Previous exploration activities include geophysical surveys, minor geochemical review, and minor drilling, which identified multiple untested targets. These targets include a potential shallow intrusive-related target with similarities to the Robertson deposit, and possible lower plate carbonate host rocks at depth. Both styles of mineralization are recognized within the Cortez district and the Ecru Project is considered to have high potential to host Robertson-style intrusive-related gold mineralization and/or Carlin-type mineralization, subject to further evaluation.





Figure 1: Location map of the Ecru Gold Project in Nevada

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Future Activities

Aurbis is excited by the acquisition of the Ecru Gold Project and by commencing modern exploration activities on such a prospective project. We see the project's underexplored nature as an advantage, increasing the potential for discovery.

Ecru has seen minimal targeted exploration activities in the last 30 years. The historic work can be summarised as: Three drillholes drilled between 1995 and 2007, with minimal targeting rationale. Between 2014 and 2018, gravity and aerial magneto telluric surveys were completed, culminating in two drill holes that intersected gold and silver anomalies, as well as a geochemical signature analogous to the Robertson gold discovery. The drilling results were never followed up on. In 2019, a magnetic survey identified several anomalies in the southwestern portion of the project, nearest the Robertson gold discovery. The survey also identified anomalies in the northeastern part of the project, interpreted as potentially lower plate rocks, suggesting a Carlin-style gold target. Neither targets have enver been tested. In 2022, a small soil sampling program was completed over the southwesterly part of the project, which identified geochemical anomalies analogous to the Robertson-style target.

The Company sees the Ecru project as having immediately actionable targets, but plans to complete a detailed geological review of the project, culminating in a coordinated exploration plan that will then be implemented.

Corporate update

Aurbis is pleased to announce that Richard Dufresne has joined the board. Mr. Richard Dufresne is a geologist with nearly four decades of experience driving mineral exploration initiatives worldwide. He has held executive and senior management positions with both junior and major mining companies, leading successful gold, silver, and base metals-focused exploration programs across Canada, the USA, Mexico, Peru, and West Africa.

Most recently, he served as VP of Exploration at Infield Minerals Corporation, where he spearheaded gold exploration projects in Nevada, advancing programs in technically demanding, highly active districts.

Aurbis has granted stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, which expire two years from the date of grant.

Further to the Company's news release dated April 17, 2026, the Company wishes to clarify that the aggregate cash finders' fees paid in connection with the financing were $34,625, rather than $23,900 as previously disclosed. The fees were paid in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Johan Lambrechts, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. Mr Lambrechts is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#5900). He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Lambrechts is not independent of the Company, as he is a director of the Company.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.





About Aurbis Resources

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Source: Quebec Nickel Corp