Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honourable Marco Mendicino as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. The Honourable Marco Mendicino is Senior Counsel and Strategic Advisor to the firm at Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP. A former federal prosecutor, Cabinet Minister, and Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Mark Carney, he brings two decades of leadership in the law, government and public policy.

Mr. Mendicino led the Prime Minister's Office through a national election and one of the most significant transitions of government in recent decades, advancing major projects legislation, working with Premiers and Indigenous leaders, and closely advising the Prime Minister while at the White House, NATO, and G7.

Elected three times as the Member of Parliament for Eglinton-Lawrence, Mr. Mendicino served in Cabinet as Minister of Immigration and Minister of Public Safety and chaired the Five Eyes on behalf of Canada.

A Senior Fellow at the University of Toronto's Munk School, he contributes to national conversations on governance and the rule of law and frequently appears in the media as a commentator.

"We are excited to add Marco Mendicino to our team as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Mendicino brings decades of business, legal and political expertise to Allied," commented Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director of Allied. "Tungsten is a strategic asset globally and we will benefit from Mr. Mendicino's global view on how to best develop our assets for the benefit of all shareholders."

"I am very pleased to join the team at Allied. Their tungsten assets in Portugal are strategically located in a NATO member state and have historically been very important assets from a global security perspective. Seeing these past producing mines come back into production will be a major development from a NATO security perspective," commented Honourable Marco Mendicino, Strategic Advisor to the Company. "We will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure these assets are developed for the benefit of Portugal and its allies."

Mr. Mendicino joins a team that also includes the appointment of Major General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks and former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen as Directors of Allied's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Allied Critical Metals USA Inc. ("Allied USA"). Allied USA is dedicated to the importation, marketing and sales of tungsten into the United States.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report dated December 30, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca).

