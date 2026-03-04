ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Alterity Therapeutics Appoints Daniel O. Claassen, M.D., M.S., as Chief Medical Advisor

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Daniel O. Claassen, M.D., M.S., was appointed Chief Medical Advisor and will begin his role in March 2026. As a tenured professor, Dr. Claassen will also retain his academic appointment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Claassen is a board-certified neurologist and internationally recognized expert in neurodegenerative diseases, with more than two decades of clinical and translational research in movement disorders and cognitive and behavioral neurology. He has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and secured sustained competitive grant funding from agencies including the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense, and numerous foundations. Dr. Claassen is a sought-after investigator and collaborator in translational neuroscience and has served as principal investigator on numerous clinical trials, working across academic medical centers and industry partnerships to advance new therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Claassen as our new Chief Medical Advisor, bringing deep clinical and development expertise to our organization at a pivotal time for Alterity," said David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alterity. "Daniel's highly distinguished track record focused on patient care and clinical trial conduct in neurodegenerative diseases will be invaluable as we advance ATH434 into Phase 3. Daniel was the coordinating investigator for our Phase 2 study and has been a key contributor to our ATH434 program in multiple system atrophy from the outset, so he is exceptionally well qualified to help guide our next phase of growth and execution."

Daniel Claassen, M.D. added, "Serving as Chief Medical Advisor for Alterity represents a unique opportunity to translate my academic research and clinical trial experience into the development of new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Given the urgent need for disease-modifying therapies and the clinically meaningful slowing of multiple system atrophy progression observed with ATH434 in Phase 2, I am excited to help advance this program into a pivotal trial. I look forward to guiding the clinical development of ATH434 in MSA and helping bring additional novel therapeutic candidates into the clinic."

Dr. Daniel Claassen is Professor of Neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he previously served as Chief of the Division of Behavioral and Cognitive Neurology. A specialist in movement disorders and cognitive neuroscience, he focuses on the diagnosis, treatment, and study of neurodegenerative disease, with a particular emphasis on MSA. His research program spans clinical trials, translational neuroscience, and biomarker discovery. In addition to leading multiple therapeutic studies and directing a laboratory investigating the biological mechanisms of neurodegeneration through advanced neuroimaging, cognitive neuroscience, and patient-derived biomarkers, Dr. Claassen also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Huntington's Study Group, where he oversees international research initiatives and organizational strategy to accelerate therapy development.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on developing disease modifying therapies in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and related Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial in MSA, a rare and rapidly progressive disease. ATH434, the Company's lead asset, has demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with MSA. Alterity has further reported positive data in its open label Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with advanced MSA. In addition, Alterity has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

