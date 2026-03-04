Ealixir, Inc.: Ealixir Strengthens Sales and Marketing Infrastructure to Drive Next Phase of Growth

MIAMI, Fla., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company"), an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services, today announced a comprehensive initiative to scale and institutionalize its sales and marketing operations as it builds an integrated commercial framework to support growth in line with the Company's expanding digital reputation platform and continued global reach.

While Ealixir has historically generated demand through organic and referral-driven channels, this initiative includes the rollout of a standardized commercial training program for the Company's sales organization, the deployment of upgraded lead management and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) processes, and the implementation of a unified funnel and campaign execution framework across the organization. Together, these enhancements are designed to formalize lead qualification and internal handoff workflows, improve attribution and conversion insights across the funnel, and increase visibility into pipeline performance from first touch through closed engagement and ongoing services. We expect full deployment of this initiative across the Company over the next three months.

"This initiative reflects our focus on building the internal foundation needed to further pursue growth opportunities, especially in the United States," said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. "By strengthening our sales training, systems, and execution framework, we are positioning the Company to consistently capture, qualify, and convert demand as we continue scaling our platform."

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir is an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services with the ability to effectively and permanently remove unwanted content, helping its 500+ customers to control their online identity. Ealixir uses its advanced technological platform to provide ORM services and digital privacy solutions to individuals, professional organizations, and small- and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs"). In addition to link removal, Ealixir undertakes comprehensive management of its clients' digital image, which aims for seamless alignment between their personal and professional profiles. By providing the clients with the ability to control, remove, and edit information posted and available online, Ealixir expects to help individuals, professional organizations, and SMBs choose which verified content about them will appear on websites and search engines. Ealixir believes that its extensive removal experience and proprietary removal technology allows it to offer one of the best services available in the content removal industry.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



Contacts

Ealixir Inc.

info@ealixir.com