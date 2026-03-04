Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Rodgers Cove Gold Project (the "Project") located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Highlights:

Three high-grade soil gold anomalies identified

Largest anomaly measures 525m x 450m

Second anomaly measures 400m x 475m

Third anomaly measures 125m x 150m

Soil values up to 1.302 g/t Au

13 samples above 0.5 g/t Au

288 samples anomalous (>=50 ppb Au)

2,405 soil samples collected across four grids

Drill expected to arrive later this week to begin a minimum 1,500m of diamond drilling

Historic trench returned 115.6 g/t Au over 1.0 meter, located on the edge of the 400m x 475m anomaly

Exploration Results

The 2025 soil sampling program at the Rodgers Cove Gold Project consisted of 2,405 samples collected over four grids and has identified three (3) significant and coherent gold-in-soil anomalies;

The North Grid (NG) anomaly measures approximately 525m by 450m. This large-scale anomaly represents a compelling exploration target, particularly given the limited historical work conducted on the property. The South Grid 1 (SG1) anomaly measures approximately 400m by 475m and is of particular interest due to its proximity to a historic trench that returned 115.6 g/t Au over 1 meter. This historic high-grade intercept occurs along the edge of the soil anomaly and was never followed up with drilling. The South Grid 2 (SG2) anomaly measures 125m by 150m and further demonstrates the gold potential across the property. In total, 13 samples returned values above 0.5 g/t Au, with a peak soil value of 1.302 g/t Au. Additionally, 288 samples returned anomalous values equal to or greater than 50 ppb Au.

Figure 1. Soil sample locations at the NG anomaly measuring 525m x 450m.

Figure 2. Soil sample locations showing two anomalies, one 400m x 475m (SG1) and the other 125m x 150m (SG2).

About the Rodgers Cove Project

The Rodgers Cove Project is located in Gander Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador near the town of Rodgers Cove and less than 50km north of Gander, a town with a skilled workforce and an international airport. The property is located in a strategic position, as it is on tidewater and is accessible via forest access roads. There is also a nearby transmission line.

It has twelve mineral licenses totaling 6,500 hectares (260 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB), an area known for hosting multiple gold discoveries along major deformation zones. Located within the Exploits Subzone, along the Appleton and JBP Faults, key structural corridors associated with major gold systems.

Limited exploration has been undertaken on the property. Diamond drilling has yet to be completed and only limited geophysical surveys have been completed. The most recent exploration, a limited trenching program, yielded very encouraging results (115.6 g/t Au over 1m), that were never followed up on.

Figure 3. Location of the Rodgers Cove Property with respect to notable companies as well as the Appleton Fault.

Management Commentary

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., President, CEO, and Qualified Person of Sorrento Resources Ltd., commented, "The identification of multiple large-scale and high-grade soil anomalies at Rodgers Cove significantly enhances the Project's potential. The SG1 anomaly demonstrates strong gold-in-soil continuity, and combined with the historic trench result of 115.6 g/t gold over one metre, this represents a compelling drill ready target.

The project has never been drill tested, which presents a rare opportunity in such a well-endowed and active gold belt. We plan to follow these results up with a Diamond Drilling program in the coming weeks."

Change of Directors

Further, the Company announces the appointment of Joseph Cullen to the Company's Board of Directors.

Joseph Cullen is President, CEO and a Director of Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) since August, 2020. Mr. Cullen's career has included over eleven years of public market experience primarily focused on the resource and technology sectors with an emphasis on investor relations and corporate finance. His previous experience also includes working for Deloitte and VMWare, as well as co-founding and managing private ventures in the financial services, environmental consultancy and technology sectors.

The Company announces the resignation of Brent Clark from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Clark for his services to the Company and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

