Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing diamond drill program at the Company's Bottom Brook Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The drill program is progressing well, with six (6) holes completed totaling over 1,000 metres of diamond drilling. Based on encouraging visual observations and operational efficiencies, the Company has expanded the program to include a total of ten (10) drill holes for approximately 1,500 metres.





Figure 1. Gladiator Drilling's diamond drill onsite on Sorrento Resources Bottom Brook Project.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9602/284612_d5909c8ac46979e0_002full.jpg

Management Commentary

"We are very encouraged by the progress of the drill program at Bottom Brook," said Alex Bugden, Chief Executive Officer of Sorrento Resources Ltd. "Expanding the program to 10 holes reflects our confidence in the geological model and the potential to grow the known rare earth mineralization."

About the Bottom Brook Project

The Bottom Brook Project is made up of 16 mineral licenses which have a combined 606 individual claims for a total area of 15,150 hectares. It is located approximately 40km South of the City of Corner Brook which has a deep-water port, skilled workforce, and many service providers. The property is accessible via a network of secondary roads immediately adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. There is a transmission line which also runs through the western portion of the property

Previously drilled high grade total rare earth oxide (TREO) include:

4.37% over 5m

4.47% over 5.6m

8.19% over 2.00m

15% over 0.5m

11.02% over 1.05m

1.269% over 7.5m

The REE mineralization in Bottom Brook is characterized by monazite-enriched horizons. The distribution of Rare Earth Oxides in a high-grade core sample from Bottom Brook is almost identical to the giant carbonatite Bayan Obo deposit - a major REE reserve estimated at more than 57.4 million metric tons grading at 6% and accounts for nearly half of global REE production. The Bottom Brook REE mineralization has also been compared to the Steenkampskraal monazite deposit in South Africa by Dr. Derek Wilton in 2024. Which is one of the highest-grade REE deposit globally with a current mineral resource estimate of 665,000 tonnes at an average grade of 14.5% TREO.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD.

