Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that visible gold has been intersected in the first drill hole completed at the Company's Rodgers Cove Gold Project.

Visible gold was observed in drill hole RC26-001, the first hole ever completed on the Rodgers Cove property. The gold occurs as fine- to medium-grained particles hosted within quartz diorite. It was intersected at a downhole depth of 66.77m. The drill hole also intersected abundant sulphide mineralization (approximately 1-10%), including arsenopyrite, pyrite, boulangerite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite.

Drilling is progressing as planned, with the second drill hole expected to be completed by Thursday morning.

Figure 1. Visible gold in drill hole RC26-001

*The presence of visible gold in drill core is considered encouraging; however, it should not be considered a definitive indicator of gold grade or continuity of mineralization. Visible gold observations are qualitative in nature and may not be representative of overall gold distribution within the drill hole or across the property. Analytical assay results are required to determine the actual gold content of the sampled intervals.

Management Commentary

"Intersecting visible gold in the first drill hole at Rodgers Cove represents a significant milestone for Sorrento," said Alex Bugden, President and CEO of Sorrento Resources Ltd. "These early observations reinforce our belief that Rodgers Cove has the potential to host a meaningful gold system. We are eager to build on this initial success as drilling continues and we work toward defining the extent of mineralization across the property."

About the Rodgers Cove Project

The Rodgers Cove Project is located in Gander Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador near the town of Rodgers Cove and less than 50km north of Gander, a town with a skilled workforce and an international airport. The property is located in a strategic position, as it is on tidewater and is accessible via forest access roads. There is also a nearby transmission line.

It has twelve mineral licenses totaling 6,500 hectares (260 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB), an area known for hosting multiple gold discoveries along major deformation zones. Located within the Exploits Subzone, along the Appleton and JBP Faults, key structural corridors associated with major gold systems.

Correction to Private Placement Closing

Further to the Company's news release dated March 2, 2026, whereby the Company announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 7,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$1,875,000 (the "Offering"), the Company wishes to correct the amount of finder's fees paid pursuant to the Offering.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has paid finder's fees totaling $45,000 and issued 180,000 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months, expiring March 2, 2028.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

