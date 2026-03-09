Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that drill crews and a diamond drill rig have been successfully mobilized to the Company's Rodgers Cove Gold Project.

This program marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth and the advancement of the Rodgers Cove Gold Project. The initial phase of drilling will consist of a minimum of 10 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 1,500 metres. Drilling will focus on three soil anomalies identified during the Company's recent exploration program (see press release titled "Sorrento Resources Identifies Several High-Grade Soil Gold Anomalies up to 525 m by 450 m in Size, Newfoundland" dated March 4, 2026).

This will be the first time the Rodgers Cove Gold Property has been drill tested.

Drilling will be conducted on a 24-hour basis, with completion of the first drill hole anticipated early this week.

Figure 1. Diamond Drill setup on the first drill pad in Rodgers Cove.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to begin the first-ever drill program at Rodgers Cove," said Alex Bugden, President and CEO of Sorrento Resources. "Mobilizing the drill rig represents an important step forward for the Company as we begin drill testing several large gold soil anomalies identified during our recent exploration program. Given the scale of these anomalies and the strong historical trenching results on the property, we believe Rodgers Cove represents a compelling exploration opportunity within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt."

About the Rodgers Cove Project

The Rodgers Cove Project is located in Gander Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador near the town of Rodgers Cove and less than 50km north of Gander, a town with a skilled workforce and an international airport. The property is located in a strategic position, as it is on tidewater and is accessible via forest access roads. There is also a nearby transmission line.

It has twelve mineral licenses totaling 6,500 hectares (260 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB), an area known for hosting multiple gold discoveries along major deformation zones. Located within the Exploits Subzone, along the Appleton and JBP Faults, key structural corridors associated with major gold systems.

Limited exploration has been undertaken on the property. Diamond drilling has yet to be completed and only limited geophysical surveys have been completed. The most recent exploration, a limited trenching program, yielded very encouraging results (115.6 g/t Au over 1m), that were never followed up on.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

