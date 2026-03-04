Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has extended mineralization previously reported in trench YTR16 (20m @ 1.4g/t Au) to 32m @ 1.1g/t Au, at its majority owned Yono Project, Guyana, South America.

Yono is contiguous with and surrounded by the Oko and Oko West Properties of TSX listed G2 Goldfields Inc. "G2" & G Mining Ventures "GMIN", which collectively host 6.9 Moz and 2.0 Moz of Indicated and Inferred Gold Resources (~ 94Mt @ 2.3g/t Ind. & 26Mt @ 2.5g/t Inf)1 within 150-170m of Yono's eastern boundary and extending north and south of Yono over a total distance of ~ 5km. Currently the Oko West Deposit is in development, with production slated for H2 2027.

In detail, Trench YTR16 was extended 80m to the south of the original 20m long YTR16 for a total length of 100m and the extended trench encountered mineralization from 50m returning 50m@ 0.7g/t Gold from 50m to to the end of trench; with the interval 68-100m returning 32m @ 1.1g/t including 2m @ 7.3g/t Gold from 86-88m.

Gold mineralization encountered in YTR16 is hosted in quartz carbonate veins occurring at contacts within a tightly folded sequence of carbonaceous sediments, interbedded with chloritic sediments and andesites. As can be seen in Figure 1 lithologies and mineralized veins dip south at 40-65° into Yono and the dominant strike of veining and geology is WSW-ENE and NNW-SSE. These orientations give considerable potential to expand mineralization downdip and along strike into Yono. In particular, YTR4 intersected 19m @ 4.6g/t Gold, associated with similar carbonaceous sediments, 400m to the south of YTR16 which suggests potential to delineate a significant zone of gold mineralization.

True widths of mineralization reported are not known with accuracy however given the mapped strike and dip of mineralization and the orientation of YTR16 estimated true width of mineralization is 65-85% of reported width.

Trenching to the east, west and south of YTR16 to better define this highly significant zone of gold mineralization is ongoing and has been expedited.

Executive Chairman Dominic O'Sullivan commented, "We are delighted that with each successive round of results we report the potential of Yono grows. Today's results underly that growing potential, with YTR16 returning a zone of gold mineralization that is ~ 50m wide. Such a substantial width of gold mineralization is highly significant and a strong indication that the same large mineralizing system that has given rise to the proximal Oko Main, Ghanie and Oko West deposits is present extends into and through Yono."

Results of all Yono trench results are reported in the appended table and the location of YTR16 is shown in Figure 2.

Table 1

Significant Trench Intercepts

Trench Total Length

Metres From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au g/t YTR3R 12 0 12 12 2.4 incl

6 8 2 6.0 YTR4X 100 0 12 12 0.2



82 84 2 0.6 YTR 8X 40 10 36 22 0.8 Incl.





8 1.1 YTR10 470 394 418 24 0.2



446 456 10 0.2 YTR15 160 114 132 18 0.5



114 122 8 1.0











YTR12 270 112 118 6 0.5



214 218 4













YTR16 100 50 100 50 0.7 Incl.

68 100 32 1.1



86 88 2 7.3











YTR17 22





NSR











YTR18 22 0 4 4 1.8



18 22 4 5.5











YTR19 66 0 26 26 0.2

Intercepts are reported with a maximum of 2m of internal dilution at a cutoff grade of 0.1g/t. Internal dilution of 2m has been applied to intercepts that average >1g/t and 6m to anomalous zones which average <1g/t. All intervals are given as the intersected widths and while strikes and dips of structures, contacts and veins associated with mineralized intervals have been measured during routine mapping of the trenches, given the early nature of exploration and the fact that vein orientations within shear zones commonly occupy an array or orientations often oblique to the true strike and width of a mineralized zones we cannot at this stage give a true width for the mineralized intervals given in the above table.

About Tajiri Resources

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience - 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold in Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company's goal is to generate the highest possible returns for shareholders through exploration and discovery.

Methodology

Trenches were dug by a 25 tonne New Holland excavator, rented by the Company. Ground is first cleared and soil and laterite overburden is removed to a depth 2-4m in an upper bench. Thence the trench is dug to a total depth of 6-7m (2-3m below the upper bench) to reach underlying saprolite where possible.

Sampling is routinely conducted as horizontal channels taken on the south side of the trench along the floor mostly as 2m continuous composites. The entire length of a trench is sampled and in areas of potential interest the sampling interval may be tailored to the interval of interest with sample intervals of 1m or less if required (e.g. YTR3 @ 80-80.3m). Trench walls are cleaned prior to channel sampling, preventing contamination from higher in the weathered profile. All trenches are sampled from west to east or from south to north and intervals reported herein are referenced from the western and southern end of trenches.

Orientations and positions of all reported trenches and intersections are shown in Figure 1 together with the mineralized intervals referred to in the Table of significant intersections. Except for Trenches YTR6 and YTR7 all trenches were excavated in an east west orientation to cut inferred dominant north-south striking zones.

Samples, weighing typically between 2-5kg, are bagged and labelled immediately after sampling and stored on site until transport to either Actlabs or MSA laboratories in Georgetown Guyana, respecting industry standard chain of custody procedures. At Actlabs samples are dried and crushed to 80% passing 2mm and a 250g aliquot is riffle split and pulverized and analyzed by 50-gram fire assay. At MSA labs a 1,000-gram aliquot is pulverized. Initial assay readings are by atomic absorption with samples returning values greater than 3.0g/t being re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. The detection limit for both laboratories is 5ppb. The company inserts a QA/QC sample every 10th sample alternating between duplicates, blanks and standards. Bulk rejects and pulps are retained for 3 months for any required re-assay after which bulk rejects are discarded and pulps retained.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Disclaimer: For full transparency and in accordance with CIRO guidance while the available data suggests a potential continuation of mineralization onto neighboring ground, further systematic exploration is required to substantiate the continuity of the gold-bearing trend.

End notes:

The disclosure in this news release includes information on properties adjacent to Tajiri's projects. Tajiri has no interest in or rights to acquire any interest in such adjacent properties, and the information presented is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Yono Gold Property. The results from adjacent properties are disclosed strictly to provide context and should not be interpreted as suggesting that similar results will be obtained from the Yono Gold Property.

Mineral Resources quantified for the neighbouring properties may be found on p17 and p1-14 respectively of the below referenced Technical Reports.

Lewis W. J., Sarkar C., San Martin A.J. & Gowans R. (2025) NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America, Effective Date March1, 2025; Report Date: April 24, 2025. Micon International; report prepared for G2 Goldfields Inc. https://g2goldfields.com/technical/

Beaulieu C, Leahy K., Lincoln N., Burelle A., Guido S., Murphy P., Behrens da Franca P.R,. (2025) Feasibility Study NI43-101 Technical Report Oko West Project, Effective Date April 28, 2025, Issue Date June 06, 2025. G Mining Services; report prepared for G Mining Ventures. https://downloads.ctfassets.net/hdghwvgt3xim/42yNQ6zp8FAkSRXacGSzIk/86eacbd8f9c5798be50c098fc64097f1/GMIN_2025_OKO_WEST_FS_Technical_Report_43-101-_FINAL_WEBSITE.pdf

Summary Resources Tabulated below,

Combined both Open Pit and Underground Resources

G2 OMZ, Ghanie & Oko NW Tonnage Grade

(g/t) Contained ounces

(Millions of ounces) Total Indicated Resources 13,435,000 3.4 1.471 Total Inferred Resources 20,511,000 2.5 1.635 GMIN

OKWD





Total Indicated Resources 80,259,000 2.1 5.407 Total Inferred Resources 5,127,000 2.4 0.39 G2 & GMIN

Combined





Combined Total Indicated Res. 93,694,000 2.3 6.878 Combined Total Inferred Res. 25,638,000 2.5 2.025

1 See End Note for a breakdown of adjacent G2 and GMIN resources, and sources.

