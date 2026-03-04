Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, and eBay, a global commerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, today announced the expansion of Klarna's embedded resell integration with eBay to six new markets: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Poland and Switzerland.

By embedding resale capabilities directly into the Klarna app and connecting it to eBay's global marketplace, eligible purchases made with Klarna can be listed on eBay in just a few taps. Product images, descriptions, and key details are automatically pre-filled using Klarna's purchase data, eliminating manual listing creation and making resale a natural extension of the shopping journey.

The expansion follows strong adoption in the U.S. and UK, where Klarna users have created more than one million eBay listings directly through the Klarna app since the feature launched in December 2024. Engagement has been particularly strong across key resale categories including automotive parts, accessories, and fashion, underscoring growing consumer demand for seamless, more accessible circular commerce.

"Resale is no longer a niche behavior it's becoming a core part of how people shop and manage their money," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Whether it's reselling a jacket you bought last season or a phone you've upgraded, embedding resale directly into the payments experience and connecting it to eBay's global marketplace turns past purchases into future value. Expanding to six new markets reflects strong consumer adoption and our belief that circular commerce should be effortless, scalable, and built into everyday purchases."

The rollout comes as the pre-loved fashion market continues to grow, with nearly nine in ten consumers saying that they plan to maintain or increase their secondhand spending, according to eBay's Recommerce Report. By integrating resale directly into the payments experience, Klarna is expanding its role from facilitating transactions to powering the full commerce lifecycle, from purchase to resale.

"Resale is a natural extension of how people buy and sell today," said Avritti Khandurie Mittal, VP of Product, eBay Services. "By connecting Klarna's resell experience directly to eBay's global marketplace, we're helping high quality pre-loved items find new homes faster. This expansion reflects how eBay continues to lead recommerce globally unlocking value for consumers, extending product lifecycles, and making circular commerce part of everyday buying and selling at global sale."

With this expansion, Klarna and eBay continue to support sustainable commerce at a global scale by making resale a seamless part of the shopping and payments experience.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than 966,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2024, eBay enabled more than $75 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

