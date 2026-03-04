Hydromea have announced a groundbreaking achievement in subsea technology, made together with Equinor: the world's first demonstration of real-time, high-bandwidth wireless data transmission from the ocean floor directly to the cloud. This milestone marks a pivotal advancement in subsea asset monitoring and the digitalization of the offshore energy sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304864682/en/

This image shows the drawing of the future of undersea infrastructure being monitored by autonomous underwater vehicles that connect via Hydromea high-bandwidth wireless local area network to the cloud of the asset owner Equinor. This enables remote control and HD video streaming in real time to the control room of Equinor that is shown in the real picture taken at Equinor.

A Leap Forward in Subsea Data Connectivity

In a pioneering collaboration, Hydromea's SWiG-ready LUMA Free-Space Optical (FSO) devices successfully transmitted data from the seabed to Equinor's cloud infrastructure using Equinor's proprietary DEEPNET network. This is the first known instance where high volume of data collected at the bottom of the ocean can be streamed wirelessly in real time through a LUMA WLAN hotspot, enabling immediate access for asset integrity engineers and Underwater Intervention Drone (UID) pilots. The result is a seamless, end-to-end data flow-subsea sensors and vehicles can now deliver critical insights to operators in real time.

Transforming Subsea Asset Integrity and Operations

Hydromea's LUMA platform leverages high-speed, low-latency optical communication technology capable of transmitting data at up to 10 Mbps, even at depths of up to 6,000 meters. This innovation significantly reduces the costs, risks, and environmental footprint associated with traditional subsea monitoring, which often relies on vessel use and cabled solutions. By enabling instant data transmission to the cloud, operators can make smarter, faster decisions and enhance the safety and efficiency of their offshore operations.

Igor Martin, CEO of Hydromea, emphasized the significance of this achievement:

"This is an important milestone for Hydromea, working with Equinor to show how real-time connectivity for untethered vehicles and data harvesting from sensors will flow wirelessly in real time into an asset operator's cloud for immediate insights into operational matters."

Supporting the Future of Subsea Autonomy

This breakthrough is a critical step to enable autonomous subsea operations.

Equinor has been at the forefront of developing standardized docking and data infrastructure for subsea drones and intervention vehicles, aiming to create an open, interoperable ecosystem for the industry. The integration of Hydromea's high-speed wireless communication technology further accelerates this vision, supporting both oil gas and renewables sectors.

For more information about Hydromea's LUMA technology and how wireless broadband works, visit https://www.hydromea.com/luma-underwater-communication/subsea-to-cloud-wireless

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304864682/en/

Contacts:

Susana Schulz, tel. +41 78 209 94 57