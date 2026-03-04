

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in February, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.6 percent in February, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.4 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed was 137,500 in February compared to 137,800 in January. A year ago, it was 129,200.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 12.4 percent from 11.9 percent.



