Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the appointment of Rory O'Broin as Global Head of Transactional Liability.

"We are delighted to welcome Rory to BHSI and look forward to the significant contribution he will make to our Global Transactional Liability business," said Hilary Browne, Global Chief Underwriting Officer at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. "His appointment underscores our continued commitment to strengthening our global capabilities in this rapidly evolving market and to delivering tailored, high-quality solutions for our customers."

Rory brings extensive international experience across M&A transactional liability, contingent risk and tax liability insurance, together with deep legal expertise supporting complex cross-border transactions. He is based in BHSI's London office and can be reached at rory.obroin@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI offers Transactional Liability insurance solutions as part of its executive and professional lines portfolio, supporting customers across complex M&A and transactional risk needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304236133/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937