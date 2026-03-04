Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies dedicated to growing and building the Solana Economy, today announced a comprehensive corporate update for the month of February 2026.

Validator Network: SOL Strategies' validator network grew to 33,568 unique wallets in February, up from the 31,000 wallet milestone announced on February 2. Growth continues to be driven by multiple distribution channels, including device and mobile integrations, third-party wallet partnerships, and the Company's STKESOL liquid staking platform.

Quarterly Results: On February 18, 2026, SOL Strategies released its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, highlighting staking and validation revenue, SOL holdings, and operational metrics for the period. Management hosted a live webcast and conference call to review financial and operational performance, provide updates on strategic initiatives, and address investor questions.

Conference Call Replay - Link

FY1Q26 Management Discussion & Analysis - Link

STKESOL Liquid Staking Platform:

Total SOL Staked in STKESOL: 691,039 SOL

Unique STKESOL Holders: 1,034

Validator Network Operations:

Assets Under Delegation (AuD): 3,873,652 SOL (including treasury stake and third-party delegation)

Unique Wallets Served: 33,568

Validator Uptime: 99.99% across all proprietary validators

Peak APY Delivered: 6.47% (Orangefin) vs. 6.09% network average

Net SOL earned in February from proprietary validators: ~1,276 SOL

Company Treasury Holdings:

Total Treasury SOL (including liquid staked SOL): 518,139 SOL (~ CAD $60,119,668*)

*Based on a SOL/CAD rate of $116.03 as published by Kraken at 4:45 PM ET on March 3, 2026

Management Commentary: Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, stated: "In February we continued to deliver steady growth across our suite of staking products on key metrics, including Assets under Delegation and Unique Wallets. Our Q1 2026 results further validated our upward trajectory over the past year. Validator revenue grew 120% on a SOL basis year-over-year, proving our revenue model scales independent of token price. STKESOL crossing 690,000 SOL staked and 1,000 holders in its first weeks shows we built something the market actually wants, adding another pillar to our staking business."

"What matters now is execution. We have four revenue streams operating simultaneously: treasury stake, third party delegated stake, liquid staking, and institutional staking services, such as VanEck. The infrastructure thesis is playing out, and we're focused on capturing the opportunity in front of us."

Board Refreshment and Governance Update: On February 27, 2026, SOL Strategies announced a refreshed board slate to be presented at its Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2026, following a cooperation agreement with concerned shareholders Max Kaplan and Tony Guoga. The proposed slate includes two new independent directors, Laszlo "Les" Borsai and Dennis Logan, alongside five incumbent directors. The Company also announced that Michael Hubbard will be appointed as permanent Chief Executive Officer and Steve Ehrlich will be appointed as Chief Strategy Officer. The resolution reflects collaborative dialogue aimed at strengthening governance while maintaining operational focus on validator infrastructure and staking operations.

Upcoming Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting: As announced on January 29, 2026, The Company will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on March 31, 2026. Further details, including proposals for shareholder consideration and voting instructions, will be provided in the Company's Management Information Circular prior to the meeting date.

Upcoming Investor Events

Event: Webull Virtual Conference

Date: March 12, 2026

March 12, 2026 Location: Virtual

Event: Roth Conference

Date: March 22-24, 2026

March 22-24, 2026 Location: Laguna Beach, CA

X Spaces Sessions: Over the course of February, SOL Strategies hosted three X Spaces discussions led by CTO Max Kaplan, featuring leading Solana DeFi teams. Max spoke with Manifest's co-founder about the transition from centralized exchanges to on-chain orderbooks and institutional-grade liquidity infrastructure. He then discussed with Orca's CEO the evolution of Automated Market Maker design and how market structure is adapting as capital allocators increasingly utilize on-chain rails. To close the month, Max explored with Squads' Head of Business Development how treasury operations and stablecoin-driven finance infrastructure are being built natively on Solana. Summaries of these discussions are available on the Company's blog at solstrategies.io/blog. The next session features Kamino on March 5, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET - https://x.com/i/spaces/1XxygmwLyqLGM?s=20

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements and information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's or the Company's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and expectations regarding the characteristics, value drivers, and anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans and operations related thereto. Forward-looking information can also be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's validator operations, staking revenue, STKESOL platform development, and the upcoming Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer:

SOL Strategies is an independent organization in the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies is not affiliated with, owned by, or under common control with Solana Foundation (the "Foundation"), and the Foundation has not entered into any association, partnership, joint venture, employee, or agency relationship with SOL Strategies.

None of the Foundation or its council members, officers, agents or make any representations or warranties, recommendations, endorsements or promises with respect to the accuracy of any statements made, information provided, or action taken by SOL Strategies and expressly disclaim any and all liability arising from or related to any such statements, information or action.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286196

Source: SOL Strategies Inc.