

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennox International Inc. (LII), a climate-control solutions provider, on Wednesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook ahead of its investor day.



For full-year 2026, the company expects revenue to increase by about 6% to 7%, while adjusted earnings per share are projected in the range of $23.50 to $25.00. This compares with adjusted earnings of $23.16 per share on revenue of $5.195 billion in 2025.



At today's investor day, Lennox said it will outline its operational progress and strategic priorities, and introduce 2030 targets, including revenue of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion, segment margins of 22% to 23%, and free cash flow conversion above 90% of net income.



Lennox shares closed at $552.30 on Tuesday, down 1.97%.



