

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets reacted in a mixed fashion on Wednesday to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Sentiment remained volatile amidst hopes of talks to end the conflict. Wall Street Futures are hovering close to the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe have rebounded. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading with heavy losses. Korea's KOSPI tumbled more than 12 percent.



Amidst the dollar's retreat, the dollar index weakened. Bond yields hardened in the U.S. but eased in Europe.



Crude oil prices extended gains. Gold is trading more than 1 percent higher. Cryptocurrencies rallied strongly.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,496.20, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,821.40, up 0.07% Germany's DAX at 24,090.19, up 1.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,542.71, up 0.56% France's CAC 40 at 8,169.13, up 0.81% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,854.75, up 1.44% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 54,245.54, down 3.61% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,901.20, down 1.94% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,082.47, down 0.98% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,249.48, down 2.01% Korea's KOSPI at 5,093.54, down 12.06%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1633, up 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.3368, up 0.06% USD/JPY at 157.18, down 0.31% AUD/USD at 0.7047, up 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3659, down 0.13% Dollar Index at 98.85, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.079%, up 0.57% Germany at 2.7510%, down 0.86% France at 3.373%, down 1.17% U.K. at 4.4550%, down 0.25% Japan at 2.113%, down 1.77%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $82.27, up 1.07%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $74.62, up 0.08%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,184.39, up 1.18%. Silver Futures (May) at $85.698, up 2.66%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,733.34, up 4.71% Ethereum at $2,043.72, up 3.46% BNB at $648.28, up 3.09% XRP at $1.38, up 2.13% Solana at $89.07, up 4.81%



