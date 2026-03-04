Digital Rights Network: BXP, Inc., Cross Ocean Partners and Lincoln Property Company Formally Recognize Digital Rights in First-of-Its-Kind Commercial Real Estate Transaction

Landmark Transaction Signals the Emergence of Digital Rights as a Recognized Component of Real Estate Ownership

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / In a milestone moment for the global real estate industry, BXP, Inc. has completed a commercial real estate transaction with Cross Ocean Partners and Lincoln Property Company in which Digital Rights were explicitly acknowledged and transferred as part of the Purchase and Sale of the asset. This transaction marks the first time such rights have been formally recognized within a commercial property disposition transaction.

In December 2025, the property 140 Kendrick Street, a premier suburban office campus in one of Greater Boston's most sought-after locations, was acquired for $132 million by Cross Ocean Partners and Lincoln Property Company.

This deal represents a significant evolution in how real estate is understood and valued as Digital Media, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and location-based experiences become increasingly intertwined with physical places. They are distinct assets and transactions, establishing repeatable institutional behavior, not a one-off experiment.

"This transaction reflects a broader shift in how leading institutions are approaching real estate in a digital world," said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President of BXP's Boston region . "Just as air rights and other non-physical attributes became standardized components of property ownership over time, Digital Rights are now emerging as an important consideration in how assets are evaluated, transacted, and managed."

Digital Rights refer to the rights associated with how real-world properties are represented, used, and monetized across digital environments, including augmented reality overlays, spatial media, digital advertising, experiential content, and emerging AI-driven applications tied to physical locations.

"This transaction represents an important step forward in how institutional investors think about real estate ownership," said Terence Kim, Managing Director, US Credit at Cross Ocean Partners. "As digital media, spatial computing, and AI increasingly intersect with physical assets, recognizing Digital Rights as a distinct and transferable component of a property reflects both market reality and future value creation. We believe this sets a meaningful precedent for the industry."

The recognition of Digital Rights in a transaction involving BXP, the largest publicly traded office REIT in the United States, Lincoln Property Company, and Cross Ocean Partners underscores the growing credibility of this shift.

This milestone follows the recent public launch of Digital Rights Network, the company building the platform and infrastructure that enables property owners to define, protect, and monetize Digital Rights in a standardized and transparent way. At launch, the platform registered more than $400 billion in real-world assets, which include office buildings, stadiums, casinos, industrial and residential product types.

"Real estate has always been more than the physical structure," said Neil Mandt, founder of Digital Rights Network. "What this transaction confirms is that the digital layer associated with a property, how it appears, functions, and generates value through digital media is now being recognized as a legitimate component of ownership by the most sophisticated players in the market."

As digital experiences increasingly intersect with physical spaces from AR navigation and entertainment to immersive advertising and real-time data layers, the ability to clearly define ownership and usage rights is becoming essential for property owners, investors, tenants, cities, and platforms alike.

Industry observers view this transaction as a signal moment that will influence future property valuations, transaction structures, underwriting standards, and due diligence practices across the commercial real estate market.

About Cross Ocean Partners:

Cross Ocean Partners Management LP (together with its affiliates, including Cross Ocean Adviser LLP) is a global asset manager with approximately $10.7 billion of assets under management and 80+ employees across its offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Dublin. Cross Ocean is led by Graham Goldsmith, CEO and co-CIO, and Steve Zander, Head of Europe and co-CIO. It invests globally in a broad range of asset classes including real estate. Learn more at https://www.crossoceanpartners.com/ .

About Lincoln Property Company:

Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln") is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space. For more information, visit www.lpc.com .



About BXP, Inc.:

BXP, Inc. is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 55 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of September 30, 2025, BXP's portfolio, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, totaled 54.6 million square feet and 187 properties, including eight properties under construction or redevelopment. For more information, visit www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram .

About Digital Rights Network:

Digital Rights Network is the first global platform connecting real estate owners and content creators to monetize the digital airspace of real-world properties. The company enables property owners to register and manage their Digital Rights while allowing media companies, influencers, brands, and IP holders to deliver immersive 3D and augmented reality content on buildings at scale. Digital Rights Network turns properties into digital content affiliates - creating new revenue opportunities for both real estate and content owners. For more information, visit www.digitalrightsnetwork.com .

