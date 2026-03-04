Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 28 February 2026 Carnival plc had 217,413,915 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 28,398,278 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 189,015,637 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, 42,876,272 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 146,139,365. The above figure of 146,139,365 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

