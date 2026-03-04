Comcast: Houston Nonprofit Gives Free Xfinity Internet Service to Thousands of Families in Three U.S. Cities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Smiles lit up the room as nearly two hundred families received the tech tools needed to connect their homes to the internet, opening doors to endless opportunities and a brighter future.

In an impactful new initiative, Houston nonprofit Compudopt, which provides free technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities, teamed up with tech leader Comcast to offer free high-speed Xfinity Internet service to thousands of families in Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago. This effort is made possible through Comcast's Internet Essentials Partnership Program (IEPP).

Compudopt and Comcast are on a mission to bridge the digital divide, which affects nearly 11% of U.S. households that lack access to high-speed internet, according to 2023 U.S. Census Data.

"While digital access and connectivity are increasingly important resources, challenging economic times force families to choose between internet services and household necessities," Compudopt CEO Megan Steckly said. "Our partnership with Comcast offers families affordable, accessible solutions, especially to the thousands of households impacted by the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)."

Launched in 2020, IEPP is part of Comcast's broader Internet Essentials initiative, aimed at accelerating student internet adoption through collaborations with school districts and other organizations. Comcast has established IEPPs with hundreds of schools, school districts and organizations nationwide.

"Every family deserves to be connected to education, healthcare, online banking, community and more," Comcast Texas' Regional Senior Vice President Jose Espinel said. "We know digital accessibility opens the door to more opportunities, and we're inspired by the impact this partnership with Compudopt will make on thousands of American households."

This collaboration marks a significant step towards ensuring that more families have the digital access they need to thrive in today's connected world.

Find more stories and multimedia from Comcast at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/houston-nonprofit-gives-free-xfinity-internet-service-to-thousan-1143534