

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg held steady in February after easing to a 13-month low in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in February, the same as in January, which was the weakest inflation since December 2024, when prices had risen 1.03 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.75 percent annually, and health costs climbed by 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, housing and utility costs were 1.17 percent less expensive, and clothing and footwear prices were broadly unchanged.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.2 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent fall a month ago.



