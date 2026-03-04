

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hopes of positive regulatory developments in the U.S. boosted sentiment for cryptocurrencies and helped Bitcoin touch a 24-hour high of $71,886.57. Overall crypto market capitalization has jumped more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours. Strong inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products on Tuesday as well as possibility of talks to end the Middle East conflict also supported sentiment.



Earlier, markets rallied significantly amidst renewed hopes of the passage of the Clarity Act in the U.S. that would inter alia legalize stablecoins. Market sentiment towards cryptocurrencies has also been supported off late as markets noticed the limited erosion in cryptocurrency prices in the aftermath of the sudden escalation in the Middle East conflict over the weekend.



Overall crypto market capitalization increased 5.4 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.42 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume also increased 1.5 percent to $133 billion. The positive price movement in the cryptocurrency market comes amidst a hardening in bond yields in the U.S, positive indications in Wall Street futures, the dollar's retreat, a slippage in crude oil prices and gains in the prices of precious metals.



79 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. 96th ranked SPX6900 (SPX) tops overnight gains with a surge of more than 16 percent. 100th ranked River (RIVER) that has declined 3.5 percent is the only cryptocurrency among the top 100 to lose more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 6.6 percent higher at $71,446.53. The current price is around 43 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 7.8 percent in the past week helping restrict year-to-date losses to a little more than 18 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $225 million on Tuesday from $458 million on Monday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with inflows of $322 million. Fidelity Wise origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) however witnessed net outflows of $89 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) has also jumped 5.7 percent overnight as it rose to $2,064.99. The leading alternate coin is trading 58 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,091.47 and $1,930.40.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $11 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $39 million on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with inflows of $42 million. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded outflows of $67 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved to the 70th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 4.6 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $653.43. BNB is now trading 52 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) added 4.2 percent overnight to trade at $1.40, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 7.7 percent overnight to $90.02. SOL's current price is around 69 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of less than $1 million on Tuesday as compared with net inflows of $17 million on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall added 1.3 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2845. The trading price is 35 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 4.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0942. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) recorded an overnight gain of 3.3 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2724, around 91 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



