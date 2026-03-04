Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 14:20 Uhr
Haldor Topsoe A/S: Elena Scaltritti takes on the role as CEO of Topsoe

4.3.2026 14:22:45 CET | Topsoe A/S | Inside information

Company announcement, Copenhagen, 04 March 2026
No. 03/2026

In company announce 01/2026 on 7 January, Topsoe announced that Roeland Baan will step down as President and CEO on 31 May 2026. The Board of Directors appointed Elena Scaltritti as new President and CEO of the company effective 1 June. ?

Following a satisfactory 2025 annual result and a smooth transition, Roeland Baan proposed to the Board of Directors that he will step down as President and CEO on 5 March 2026, which the Board has accepted. ?

This means that Elena Scaltritti assumes the role as President and CEO of Topsoe from 5 March 2026.?

Roeland Baan said:?
"The alignment on the strategic direction and planning between the Board of Directors, our owners, senior management and the wider organization is clear and decisive, making it possible to execute the transition faster than planned. This makes me proud and is a testimony to the strong purpose, direction and leadership we have fostered in the organization. I can't wait to follow Topsoe's progression under Elena's leadership."

Elena Scaltritti said:?
"Roeland has brought a bold vision and a relentless drive for fast execution to Topsoe. These past months, since Roeland decided to step down, we've seen everyone rally around a shared goal of making the transition smooth. I'm highly appreciative of Roeland's efforts and our collaboration in this process. It has allowed us to stay focused on realizing our ambitious plans for 2026 in partnership with our customers."?

The Board of Directors extends its deepest appreciation to Roeland Baan for his strong leadership and valuable contribution to Topsoe's transformation over the past six years.?


About Topsoe
Topsoe is a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition.

Built on decades of scientific research and innovation, we are working with customers and partners to drive energy resiliency and to achieve their sustainability goals.

We offer world-leading solutions for transforming renewable resources into fuels and chemicals, and we provide technologies needed to produce low-carbon and conventional fuels and chemicals as well as ensuring clean air.

We were founded in 1940 and are headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,800 employees serving customers all around the globe. To learn more, visit ?www.topsoe.com.


For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke, Media Relations Manager
Phone: +45 27 77 99 68
Mail: ulfr@topsoe.com

Group Finance & Investor Relations
Anders Hindum, Vice President
Phone: +45 22 75 46 43
Mail: anhi@topsoe.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
