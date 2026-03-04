Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q2S4 | ISIN: US1920051067 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QK
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 15:40
0,850 Euro
+0,24 % +0,002
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CODEXIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CODEXIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8770,90317:04
0,8770,90316:58
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 16:12 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Codexis signs agreement to manufacture 50 g siRNA using its ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced it has entered into an agreement with an innovator pharmaceutical company to manufacture 50 grams of small interfering RNA (siRNA) using its proprietary ECO Synthesis manufacturing platform to support preclinical development of a therapeutic candidate targeting a cardiovascular indication.

Under the terms of the agreement, Codexis will produce siRNA material to support its partner's preclinical program. The engagement represents an important demonstration of the platform's ability to deliver meaningful quantities of RNA material beyond early research volumes and establishes a potential pathway to further scale-up and manufacturing, subject to program advancement.

ECO Synthesis is Codexis' proprietary technology is designed to enable efficient, scalable and high-fidelity production of complex siRNA therapeutics. As RNA therapeutics move beyond rare diseases into larger therapeutic indications, manufacturing demands increase significantly. Codexis believes its ECO Synthesis platform will address these evolving requirements by enabling efficient scale-up while maintaining product consistency.

"We are excited about this relationship as it represents an important entry point into what could become a high-volume opportunity," said Alison Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis. "Engagements like this illustrate our path to growth as we continue to expand partnerships and position the platform for potential commercial-scale applications."

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve real-world challenges associated with nucleic acid synthesis and small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing. The Company is currently employing its proprietary ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform to enable scaled manufacturing of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit codexis.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/codexis-signs-agreement-to-manufacture-50-g-sirna-using-its-eco-synthesis-manufacturing-platform-302704059.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.