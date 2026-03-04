ABB's advanced space technology shines as EarthDaily releases first high-precision images

Early images from ABB's multispectral imaging system onboard EarthDaily's EDC-01 satellite are released to the public

The innovative system design enables high spatial resolution, detecting daily changes across the planet

Payload is among most powerful cameras ever put into orbit, with over 20 billion pixels digitized per second

QUEBEC CITY, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian geospatial solutions company EarthDaily made an initial public release of processed images from its first satellite, EDC-01. Developed by ABB in close proximity with EarthDaily's team, the multispectral imaging payload started delivering images in 2025. EarthDaily's proprietary advanced image fusion algorithms reveal high-precision Earth surface details from various locations. The payload has one of the highest pixel processing capacities in orbit with over 20 billion pixels digitized every second.

The system features an innovative compact telescope design that allows 16 multispectral imagers to be integrated on a single spacecraft bus, providing broad spectral coverage for high-precision Earth observation. Each spacecraft will carry 12 visible and near infrared imagers (VNIR), two short wave infrared imagers (SWIR), and two thermal infrared imagers (LWIR).

Early data confirms that ABB's VNIR telescopes operate near the diffraction limit - a performance often viewed as a "holy grail" in space imaging - thanks to an innovative thermally resilient design and micron-level alignment tolerances preserved through launch. A stray-light baffle engineered to reject unwanted sun and moon shine straylight ensures high contrast is maintained at all times. This architecture is scalable to larger apertures, enabling higher ground resolution for future missions.

"ABB is proud to be a part of the EarthDaily Constellation project set to transform the understanding of natural and human-caused change on Earth," said Frederic Grandmont from ABB's Measurement & Analytics division. "Sensor to sensor reproducibility is key when operating a 160-camera constellation working as one. On top of vetting the overall design this early payload data allows for inter comparison between the 12 VNIRs identical cameras."

"This moment validates years of shared vision and disciplined engineering between EarthDaily and ABB," said Don Osborne, CEO, EarthDaily. "From day one, ABB committed to the precision and rigor required to build a true planetary measurement system. They embraced the mission of the EarthDaily Constellation as their own. The performance of their imaging technology reflects that dedication and lays the foundation for consistent, trusted Earth intelligence at global scale."

In 2022, ABB was awarded a contract to develop and manufacture the multispectral imaging systems in collaboration with Xiphos Systems Corporation (payload central processing) and Loft Orbital (Airbus Arrow-150 bus repurposing) for EarthDaily's 10 satellites. To date, more than 130 ABB engineering experts have contributed to the project. Once fully deployed across the satellite constellation, ABB's technology will continuously capture images of the planet's land masses and large maritime areas as the satellites circle the Earth.

With six additional EarthDaily satellites launching in May and continued expansion later this year, the EarthDaily Constellation will enter commercial operations in summer 2026, delivering daily updates to its customers.

