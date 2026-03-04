Lenovo Earns 95% Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2026 Corporate Equality Index

It's the eighth consecutive year Lenovo has been included in the index, demonstrating its commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in its U.S. workplaces.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Lenovo announced that it has achieved a 95 out of 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2026 Corporate Equality Index, the US's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"Benchmarking with the Human Rights Campaign helps us ensure we're fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone is included and can succeed," shared Calvin J. Crosslin, VP and Chief Inclusion Officer at Lenovo. "As a global company with employees in more than 60 countries and customers in more than 180 markets, we rely on the principles of mutual respect and inclusion in our workforce. We're proud to continually measure our policies and programs against the HRC CEI benchmark, and we're grateful for our employees' leadership and efforts that help our inclusive culture grow."

It's the eighth consecutive year Lenovo has been included in the index, demonstrating its commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in its U.S. workplaces. Outside of the U.S., Lenovo's LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion has been recognized with Ambassador status from the Workplace Pride Global Benchmark.

"For nearly a quarter of a century, the Corporate Equality Index has put a marker down for businesses committed to inclusion and transparency for all workers. Now, more than ever, we celebrate them," said Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. "No matter the environment, companies that communicate clearly and lead with transparency earn trust, retain talent, and strengthen their business. We are always here to collaborate with employers who want to foster a workplace where team members can bring their best selves to the office."

The results of the 2026 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promotion LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad:

98% of CEI-rated companies include sexual orientation and gender identity in their non-discrimination policies.

92% of companies provide equivalent family formation benefits for spouses and partners, including adoption, fertility and surrogacy.

87% of companies provide comprehensive healthcare coverage for all employees, including transgender employees, for medically necessary care.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Learn more about Lenovo's workplace inclusion initiatives in its latest Environmental, Social and Governance report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets.

About The Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people, with 3.6 million members and supporters.

