Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the appointment of Rory O'Broin as Global Head of Transactional Liability.

"We are delighted to welcome Rory to BHSI and look forward to the significant contribution he will make to our Global Transactional Liability business," said Hilary Browne, Global Chief Underwriting Officer at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. "His appointment underscores our continued commitment to strengthening our global capabilities in this rapidly evolving market and to delivering tailored, high-quality solutions for our customers."

Rory brings extensive international experience across M&A transactional liability, contingent risk and tax liability insurance, together with deep legal expertise supporting complex cross-border transactions. He is based in BHSI's London office and can be reached at rory.obroin@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI offers Transactional Liability insurance solutions as part of its executive and professional lines portfolio, supporting customers across complex M&A and transactional risk needs.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

