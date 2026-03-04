Hexicon AB: Extraordinary general meeting held in Hexicon AB (publ)

Today, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Hexicon AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Hexicon"). In accordance with the proposal presented in the notice to attend the meeting (which has been held available at the Company's website www.hexicongroup.com), the Company resolved to approve the proposal on a directed new issue of not more than 5,600,000 warrants. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to fulfil Hexicon's obligations under the loan agreement that the Company entered into on 15 December 2025. The warrants are issued at no consideration. The warrant may be exercised to subscribe for new shares during the first week of any calendar quarter from and including the second quarter of 2026 up to and including the first week in January 2029. Any share premium shall be transferred to the unrestricted premium reserve. Each warrant entitles its holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company, at a subscription price per share of SEK 0.40. The subscription price shall never be lower than the quotient value of the Company's shares. In accordance with the proposal presented in the notice to attend the meeting, the meeting further resolved to approve the Company's loan agreement in a total amount of SEK 2,800,000.

