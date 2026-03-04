Anzeige
WKN: A3CSAR | ISIN: SE0004898799
04.03.2026
Hexicon AB: Extraordinary general meeting held in Hexicon AB (publ)

Today, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Hexicon AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Hexicon"). In accordance with the proposal presented in the notice to attend the meeting (which has been held available at the Company's website www.hexicongroup.com), the Company resolved to approve the proposal on a directed new issue of not more than 5,600,000 warrants. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to fulfil Hexicon's obligations under the loan agreement that the Company entered into on 15 December 2025. The warrants are issued at no consideration. The warrant may be exercised to subscribe for new shares during the first week of any calendar quarter from and including the second quarter of 2026 up to and including the first week in January 2029. Any share premium shall be transferred to the unrestricted premium reserve. Each warrant entitles its holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company, at a subscription price per share of SEK 0.40. The subscription price shall never be lower than the quotient value of the Company's shares. In accordance with the proposal presented in the notice to attend the meeting, the meeting further resolved to approve the Company's loan agreement in a total amount of SEK 2,800,000.

____________
Stockholm in March 2026
HEXICON AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department
communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

