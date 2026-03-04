Yacht Club de Monaco: Sailing: the 42nd Primo Cup-UBS Trophy gets under way, more than 350 sailors in Monaco

MONACO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 5 to 8 March the waters off Monaco will host the 42nd edition of the Primo Cup-UBS Trophy. Organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with UBS, with the support of Monaco City Hall and technical supplier North Sails, the event will bring together more than 350 sailors from nine countries for three days of racing. The competition traditionally marks one of the first major gatherings of the Mediterranean one-design season and this year fleets of J/70, Smeralda 888, Longtze Premier and Cape 31 will compete in Monaco's technically demanding waters. For the J/70 class, the event also represents the fourth and final Act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

Launched in 1985 by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Primo Cup quickly became a fixed appointment on the international sailing calendar. Over the decades it has established itself for competitive fleets and challenging race conditions that attract both seasoned professionals and ambitious teams looking to measure themselves at the start of the season. "We welcome teams from all over the world who relish the opportunity to test their skills in demanding conditions. Monaco offers a technically complex setting and a sporting intensity that pushes everyone to raise their game," explains Bernard d'Alessandri, YCM Director and General Secretary.

Among the high-profile sailors expected on the starting line is American Dawn Riley, one of the most respected figures in international sailing. Riley was the first woman to head a team in the America's Cup and has competed in the event three times. She has also taken part in two editions of the Whitbread Round the World Race, now known as The Ocean Race. Her presence contributes to the international dimension of the regatta, where experienced global competitors will face strong local teams.

Particular attention will be on the J/70 fleet, which will close the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series with this final Act. The J/70 Monaco Class Association counts 15 teams, making it one of the largest fleets of its kind in the Mediterranean. After the first three Acts, Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-Spot currently leads the provisional standings ahead of Pierrik Devic's Fraser Yachts, winner of Act III, and Nico Poons with Charisma V. The final races of the Primo Cup will determine whether this provisional Monegasque podium remains unchanged.

The Cape 31 fleet will once again bring its reputation for speed and physical intensity to Monaco's bay. These powerful 31-foot boats demand precise manoeuvres and rapid accelerations, particularly when sailing with their asymmetrical spinnakers, creating fast-paced tactical duels where coordination among crew members is decisive.

The Longtze Premier class returns as one of the regular participants of the event. Known for its responsiveness in light winds from around five knots and its ability to plane when the breeze reaches 10 to 12 knots, the class often produces dynamic racing that can easily be followed from the main harbour wall.

The Smeralda 888 fleet traditionally opens its racing season in Monaco, setting the tone for the rest of the circuit. The class, composed largely of experienced "gentlemen sailors", is presided over by Yacht Club de Monaco member Charles de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles and continues to grow in both numbers and competitive level.

The races will begin on Friday 6 March with the first warning signal for all classes.

