Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has extended its travel retail and food & beverage contracts at Switzerland's Zurich Airport. Building on a longstanding partnership, the concession includes 45 stores across duty free, duty paid, convenience and F&B, spanning more than 10,000m2 and secures the company's long-term presence at one of Europe's leading aviation hubs.
Under the renewed agreement, Avolta will continue to operate 24 travel retail stores until 2035, including all of the airport's 17 duty free concepts, and convenience formats. Expansive walkthrough duty free stores on both Departures levels, and at both Arrival halls, serve all travelers with a diverse range of globally recognised brands and Swiss offerings.
Alongside the contract extensions, Avolta has secured space at Zurich Airport's business hub, The Circle, to create a modern workspace, showcasing Avolta Next, the company's innovation arm focused on scaling next-generation concepts and technologies.
