Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has extended its travel retail and food & beverage contracts at Switzerland's Zurich Airport. Building on a longstanding partnership, the concession includes 45 stores across duty free, duty paid, convenience and F&B, spanning more than 10,000m2 and secures the company's long-term presence at one of Europe's leading aviation hubs. Under the renewed agreement, Avolta will continue to operate 24 travel retail stores until 2035, including all of the airport's 17 duty free concepts, and convenience formats. Expansive walkthrough duty free stores on both Departures levels, and at both Arrival halls, serve all travelers with a diverse range of globally recognised brands and Swiss offerings.



In addition, the company will introduce three new landside retail stores as part of Zurich Airport's landside redevelopment.



Within the travel retail portfolio, travelers can expect to find a wide range of duty free stores alongside Avolta's convenience brand Hudson, Swiss luxury beauty brand La Prairie, plus new stores from wellness brand Rituals, and travel accessory concept, Travelstar, among others.



Avolta will continue to operate 18 food and beverage outlets, supporting the continued modernization and expansion of its dining portfolio at Zurich Airport with the introduction of new outlets alongside the evolution of established formats, ensuring a balanced and high-quality F&B offering for travelers.



"This extension reflects the strength of our partnership with Zurich Airport, a proof point of our combined business model, and the confidence placed in Avolta's ability to deliver consistently at scale," said Luis Marin, President and CEO EMEA at Avolta. "It secures a strategically important platform for continued investment, innovation, and portfolio development, while reinforcing Zurich Airport's role as a location where we develop and validate concepts that can be scaled across our global network."



Stefan Gross, Chief Commercial Officer of Zurich Airport Ltd., said "Zurich Airport Ltd. is delighted to continue its successful partnership with Avolta and to further develop the commercial experience at Switzerland's largest airport together." Alongside the contract extensions, Avolta has secured space at Zurich Airport's business hub, The Circle, to create a modern workspace, showcasing Avolta Next, the company's innovation arm focused on scaling next-generation concepts and technologies.

